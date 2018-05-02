Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661

    Mumbai: As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

    Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

    Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later.”

    So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

    Happening Nagpur
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Nagpur Crime News
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    City traffic cops caught ferrying liquor in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    महाराष्ट्रात अखंडित व सुरळीत वीजपुरवठा ठेवण्यासाठी तातडीच्या उपाययोजना करण्याचे ऊर्जामंत्र्यांनी दिले प्रधान ऊर्जा सचिवांना निर्देश
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    Hindi News
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    गोंदिया: 3 देशी शराब भट्टीयां ध्वस्त
    गोंदिया: 3 देशी शराब भट्टीयां ध्वस्त
    Trending News
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Featured News
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Trending In Nagpur
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    मरकज से लौटा 32 वर्षीय युवक पाजिटिव
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    Nagpur Lockdown: On Not Getting Liquor,Man Sets Himself on Fire
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    लोकप्रतिनिधींशी समन्वय साधून तातडीने निर्जंतुकीकरण फवारणी पूर्ण करा!
    Coronavirus Update Nagpur : मरकजहून आलेला रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : नागपुरात बाधितांची संख्या १७
    Coronavirus Update Nagpur : मरकजहून आलेला रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : नागपुरात बाधितांची संख्या १७
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : One New patients test positive, total active 13
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra launches COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp
    Public Health Department of Maharashtra launches COVID-19 Helpline on WhatsApp
    WCL contributes Rs.1.5 crores for providing food to homeless
    WCL contributes Rs.1.5 crores for providing food to homeless
    Video: NMC Chief directs officials to boost primary health system in Nagpur
    Video: NMC Chief directs officials to boost primary health system in Nagpur
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    पिली नदी होईल स्वच्छ व सुंदर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145