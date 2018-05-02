Maharashtra Govt presents additional budget for 2019-20; proposes ₹500 crore for modern weapons, instruments

Giving more focus on farmer distress, backward and other classes, Maharastra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar presented an additional budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. In the budget presented by State Finance Minister, Maharashtra government has estimated revenue expenditure of ₹3.34 lakh crore against the revenue receipts of ₹3.14 lakh crore.

Mungantiwar in the State Assembly presented budget proposing ₹500 crore for modern weapons, instruments, and technologies to put an end to Naxal activities in affected areas, also for the special skill development program to provide employment to youth in the area.

Apart from this, the State Finance Minister giving importance to farmer distress allocated ₹12,000 crore for irrigation sector, while ₹350 crore proposed for micro-irrigation.

Finance Minister in the additional budget also allocated ₹1,000 crore for development and welfare of Dhangar community, without using or diverting any other department funds.

While the government has allocated ₹200 crore for OBC Corporations, and ₹600 crore is proposed for research for four agricultural universities of the State.

The State Government has proposed ₹100 crore for construction of houses for Divyang. Extending the purview of the insurance cover, State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announce that under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima Yojana, now over 5.5 crore people can enroll under this. Further, it is now extended to the entire family and the government has proposed a budget of 210 crores for the welfare scheme.

In an attempt to make easy of doing business, all the enrollment certificate holders will be allowed to pay professio tax by the end of the year while provision of penalty has also bee removed.

Major Highlights of the Budget:

₹2720 crore for Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)

₹1530 crore for BaliRaja JalSanjivani Yojana

₹12000 crore for Water resources

₹3300 crore for Jal Yukt Shivar, Gal Mukt Dharan Gal Yukt Shivar, and farm ponds

All members of farmer families to get benefits of Gopinath Munde Farmer accident insurance scheme.

₹200 crore for 4 agriculture universities

Separate provisions for fisheries and allied activities, cashew-nut

₹200 crore for 36 hostels for OBC

Savitribai Phule scholarship scheme for 2,30,000 girls

₹1000 crore for providing various facilities to the Dhangar community, without using or diverting any other department funds.

Statue of Lokmanya Tilak in Maharashtra Sadan, New Dehli

Memorial of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Mumbai

₹150 crore for fundamental facilities to Sir JJ School of Arts, Architecture and applied for Arts College.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expanded his state Cabinet inducting 13 more ministers including Former Congress Lawmaker Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as the Housing Minister while Jaydutt Kshirsagar been given the charge of Employment Guarantee and Horticulture.