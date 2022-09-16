Maharashtra govt forms task force to control Lumpy skin disease

Advertisement

Maharashtra government has formed a state-level task force to control lumpy skin disease in the state.The 12-member task force will be led by the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Pune.

The animal husbandry department has issued a Government Resolution about the same.

The task force is authorised to hold meetings with the Animal Husbandry department’s officials of affected districts and representatives of vaccine producers for Lumpy skin disease.

According to the state’s animal husbandry department, a total of 42 cows and buffaloes have died due to the onslaught of the Lumpy Skin Disease in Maharashtra.

The first case of Lumpy Skin Disease was reported on August 4 in Chinawal village of Raver taluka of Jalgaon district.

