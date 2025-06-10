Maharashtra Govt Fast-Tracks Ward Formation in 10 Municipal Corporations After Supreme Court Order

Advertisement



The Maharashtra state government has issued significant orders on June 10 to expedite the election process for major category A, B, and C municipal corporations across the state. As per these directives, ward formation will immediately begin in 10 major municipal corporations including Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

This action comes in response to the Supreme Court’s verdict dated May 6, 2025, directing that local body elections must be conducted within the next four months. Accordingly, the state administration has ramped up all pre-election procedures with urgency.

New Parameters for Ward Formation

Under the revised provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 (amended in 2024), each ward will now elect a minimum of three and a maximum of five members, based on the population of the area as per the latest census data.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mathematical Formula for Ward Delimitation

The average population per ward will be calculated using the formula:

(Total Population ÷ Total Number of Members) × Number of Members per Ward

A ward’s population may vary by up to ±10% from this average. If the deviation exceeds this limit, valid justification must be provided.

Final Wards Must Have 3 or 5 Members

As per the order issued in September 2022, each ward should ideally have four members. However, if this is not feasible, one ward may have three members and another five. Forming two wards with three members each is also permitted, provided geographic continuity and public convenience are maintained.

Geographic Proximity a Priority

The ward formation process will begin from the north and proceed southward. Boundaries will be drawn considering natural and infrastructural features like roads, rivers, and railway lines. Importantly, no single building should fall within multiple wards.

Use of Digital Mapping for Transparency

Preliminary ward maps will be prepared using Google Earth, clearly indicating calculation groups, populations, and geographic boundaries. These draft maps will be submitted by the municipal commissioner to the State Election Commission for approval. Public objections and suggestions will be invited thereafter, and final ward boundaries will be announced after a hearing process.

Step-by-Step Ward Formation Process

Draft ward structure prepared by the Municipal Commissioner and submitted to the State Election Commission Approval of the draft by the State Election Commissioner Publication of the draft by the Municipal Commissioner Public objections and suggestions invited by the designated officer Final proposal submitted to the Election Commission via the Commissioner Final approval of the structure by the Election Commission Official declaration of the final ward structure by the Municipal Commissioner

This marks a major push by the Maharashtra government to ensure timely and transparent local elections in compliance with judicial orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement