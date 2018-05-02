Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Apr 6th, 2020

    Maharashtra Governor pledges 30 percent of his annual salary to PM-CARES Fund

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday pledged 30 per cent of his annual salary to the Prime Minister’s PM-CARES Fund for combating, containment and relief efforts against COVID-19. The Governor has already announced donating his salary for March to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. The Maharashtra Governor took to Twitter and made the announcement.

    The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was created on March 28 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

    The dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people.

