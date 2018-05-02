Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Mar 27th, 2020
    Maharashtra Governor condoles demise of Dadi Janki

    The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of the administrative head of Brahmakumaris Dadi Janki. In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari said:

    “I had the honour and privilege of meeting Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the Spiritual Head of Brahmakumaris. She was a saintly person, acknowledged for her stable mind. Through ‘Brahmakumaris’, she guided and implemented humanitarian projects in several countries. Gifted with excellent oratory, Dadiji inspired millions of people to lead a purposeful life. Her thoughts and discourses will continue to inspire people for many more years. Dadiji’s demise is a great loss to Brahmakumaris as indeed to humanity.”

