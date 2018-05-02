Maharashtra Governor condoles demise of Dadi Janki

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed grief over the demise of the administrative head of Brahmakumaris Dadi Janki. In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari said:

“I had the honour and privilege of meeting Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the Spiritual Head of Brahmakumaris. She was a saintly person, acknowledged for her stable mind. Through ‘Brahmakumaris’, she guided and implemented humanitarian projects in several countries. Gifted with excellent oratory, Dadiji inspired millions of people to lead a purposeful life. Her thoughts and discourses will continue to inspire people for many more years. Dadiji’s demise is a great loss to Brahmakumaris as indeed to humanity.”