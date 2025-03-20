Maharashtra Government Under Fire for Withholding RTE Funds While Prioritizing ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme

Advertisement



Despite the Right to Education (RTE) Act ensuring free and compulsory education for children, schools in Maharashtra are struggling due to the government’s failure to release RTE funds. While the government actively allocates funds for its ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, providing financial aid to women, schools educating underprivileged children under RTE are left without the necessary financial support.

Schools Struggling Without Funds

According to Vrundan Bawankar Ghatge, the director of Anandam Vidyalaya in Pavni, Bhandara district (around 80 km from Nagpur), her school has not received RTE reimbursement for the past seven years. Speaking to Nagpur Today, she revealed that the pending amount has reached ₹78 lakh, making it extremely difficult to manage school operations.

₹2,000 Crore RTE Funds Pending Statewide

The situation is not limited to one school. Schools across Maharashtra are waiting for a total of ₹2,000 crore in pending RTE reimbursements. With no funding, many schools are struggling to pay salaries, maintain infrastructure, and provide quality education.

Government Funds Ladki Bahin Scheme but Neglects Education

The Maharashtra government has allocated substantial funds for its Ladki Bahin scheme, providing ₹1,500 per month to women. Following the upcoming Assembly elections, this amount is expected to increase to ₹2,100. However, critics are questioning why the government can prioritize welfare schemes but fail to fund education for the future generation.

No Resolution Despite Complaints

Frustrated school administrators have repeatedly approached the School Education Department, submitting memorandums to former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and the current minister Dada Bhuse. However, no resolution has been provided. The department continues to shift the blame to the Central Government, offering no concrete solution.

Educators Raise Their Voices

School owners and educators are now questioning the government’s misplaced priorities, asking why funds are readily available for welfare schemes but not for RTE students’ education, which is essential for building the nation’s future.

