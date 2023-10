Nagpur: Winter Session Maharashtra provisional schedule has been announced on Saturday. The Winter Session has been organized in Nagpur from December 7 to December 20.

However, this year’s winter session is likely to be wrapped up in just 10 days. Meanwhile, every year the Winter Session ends on Friday but this year the session is likely to wrap up on December 20 i.e. Wednesday itself.

Therefore, a question has arisen whether the work of the winter session will be cut by two days.

