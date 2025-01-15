Maharashtra Government Increases Fees for High-Security Number Plates: Check Updated Rates Here

Advertisement













The Maharashtra government has announced revised charges for High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP), applicable to vehicles registered before April 2019. This initiative aims to improve vehicle security and ensure uniformity in registration systems. With the compliance deadline fast approaching, vehicle owners are urged to act promptly to avoid penalties.

High-Security Registration Plates are tamper-proof registration plates designed with advanced features such as holograms and unique serial numbers. These plates help enhance security, reduce theft, and streamline vehicle identification. Learn more about HSRP and its benefits below.

Updated rates for HSRP in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Transport Department has outlined the revised charges for HSRP, inclusive of GST:

Two-wheelers (motorcycles, scooters, tractors) : Rs. 531

: Rs. 531 Three-wheelers (auto-rickshaws) : Rs. 590

: Rs. 590 Four-wheelers and larger vehicles (cars, buses, trucks, tempos): Rs. 879

Additional costs for snap locks and third registration marks are as follows:

Snap lock : Rs. 10.18

: Rs. 10.18 Third registration mark: Rs. 50

The GST charges for HSRP installation are Rs. 81 for two-wheelers, Rs. 90 for three-wheelers, and Rs. 134.10 for four-wheelers and larger vehicles. These costs include the installation of plates on both the front and rear of the vehicle, along with a registration mark sticker for the windscreen.

What is HSRP?

High-Security Registration Plates are tamper-proof registration plates designed to enhance vehicle security. Key features include:

Tamper-proof locks : Prevent unauthorised removal or duplication.

: Prevent unauthorised removal or duplication. Holograms and serial numbers : Unique identifiers that help improve tracking and identification.

: Unique identifiers that help improve tracking and identification. Durable materials : Made from aluminium for long-lasting use.

: Made from aluminium for long-lasting use. Standardised design: Ensures uniformity in registration plates across all vehicles.

The implementation of HSRP Rajasthan reflects similar security measures in other states, highlighting the nationwide importance of this initiative.

How to apply for High-Security Registration Plates

1. Online application

The Maharashtra Transport Department provides an online portal for booking HSRP installation appointments. Vehicle owners can:

Enter their vehicle details to confirm eligibility.

Select a convenient time slot for installation.

Pay the required fees securely online.

2. Visit authorised centres

After booking an appointment, vehicle owners must visit designated centres for HSRP installation. These centres are equipped to install plates on both the front and rear of vehicles and affix the required registration mark stickers on windscreens.

3. Compliance deadline

Vehicle owners must complete the installation process before the prescribed deadline to avoid penalties.

Benefits of High-Security Registration Plates installation

Installing HSRP offers several advantages:

Enhanced security : Reduces the risk of theft and unauthorised duplication.

: Reduces the risk of theft and unauthorised duplication. Improved tracking : Helps authorities trace stolen or unauthorised vehicles more efficiently.

: Helps authorities trace stolen or unauthorised vehicles more efficiently. Compliance with regulations : Avoid penalties and ensure your vehicle meets legal requirements.

: Avoid penalties and ensure your vehicle meets legal requirements. Road safety: Standardised plates contribute to a more organised and safer road environment.

Penalties for non-compliance

The Maharashtra Transport Department has clarified that failing to install HSRP by the deadline will result in fines. These penalties are intended to ensure compliance and encourage vehicle owners to prioritise this mandate. Non-compliance not only risks financial penalties but also leaves vehicles vulnerable to security risks.

Why vehicle owners should act now

Acting early ensures that vehicle owners can avoid last-minute rushes at installation centres and benefit from the streamlined application process. Delaying compliance could result in unnecessary stress and penalties. By installing HSRP promptly, vehicle owners can enjoy enhanced security and avoid disruptions in daily vehicle usage.

How HSRP differs across states

While the Maharashtra government has updated HSRP rates, other states like Rajasthan follow their own guidelines. For example, HSRP Rajasthan implements similar security measures, ensuring compliance with regional standards. Vehicle owners travelling interstate should verify that their High-Security Registration Plates meets the required regulations to avoid penalties.

Conclusion

The Maharashtra government’s revision of HSRP charges underscores the importance of vehicle security and compliance with national standards. Installing High-Security Registration Plates is not just a regulatory requirement but also a proactive step toward safer roads and enhanced vehicle security.

Vehicle owners must act promptly to meet the compliance deadline and avoid penalties. With the streamlined application process and authorised installation centres, adhering to the HSRP mandate is now easier than ever.

For vehicles in other states, such as Rajasthan, ensuring compliance with local HSRP guidelines, like those under HSRP Rajasthan, is equally important. Equip your vehicle with the necessary High-Security Registration Plates today to contribute to a safer and more organised road environment.