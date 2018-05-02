Maharashtra Final Year University Exam 2020 Dates to be Announced Today

The Supreme Court of India recently announced that all the universities will have to conduct the examinations for final year students. The court also barred state universities from making independent decisions on passing students without taking the final year university exams for the year 2020. In this regard, the Maharashtra Government might announce the dates to conduct the annual examination for the final year students on Monday, August 31.

The Maharashtra state government higher and technical education minister Uday Samant commented last week that it will be impossible for the authorities to conduct the examination before September 30 as schools and universities are closed. He also asked the Centre to suggest a way through examinations can be conducted in such a situation and how the state governments and students should do it.

The decision for conducting the examination and the dates for conducting Final Year University Exams 2020 will now be announced on Monday. The decision will be taken by a committee formed on behalf of the state government. The committee comprises 13 Vice-Chancellors, from universities in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nanded and SNDT universities. Two former vice-chancellors from Mumbai University and directors of Higher and Technical education will also be part of the team.

Apart from finalising the date of conducting the Final Year University Exams 2020, the committee will also decide the modalities of the exams for both graduates and postgraduate students.

A Times of India report suggested that the public universities in Maharashtra will conduct the final year examination in October 2020. The exam might be conducted online, with the question paper being multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based. Moreover, the state government might also take a decision on reducing the weightage of the 100-mark paper, as it changes the new exam duration to one hour.