Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31: Here’s a complete list of what’s allowed and not allowed

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Monday has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a spike in the COVID-19 numbers and deaths in the state. The government has issued fresh guidelines under “Mission Begin Again”.

In an official statement, Maharashtra government said that concerned District Collectors and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control the pandemic.

The government said that movement for non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises must be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary precautions.

Unrestricted movement will be permitted only for attending places of work which are open and for bonafide humanitarian requirement including medical reasons. Any person violating these measures could be booked.

Here’s a region-wise complete list of what’s allowed and not allowed In Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order, shall continue to do so.

All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued vide Order May 31, 2020 and June 4, 2020.

All markets, market areas, and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from 9 am to 5 pm.

Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material.

All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate

All construction sites which are allowed to remain open and operational.

Home delivery restaurants/ kitchen

Online/distance learning and related activities

All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health and Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, N.Y.K, municipal services to function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons whichever is higher

All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people, whichever is more

Movement of people is allowed via taxi, cab, rickshaw, four-wheelers, (only for essentials + 2, and two-wheelers (only essential one rider).

Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians.

Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted.

Marriage related gatherings on open spaces, lawns, non air conditioned halls as mentioned in June 23, 2020 order

Outdoor physical activities with restrictions

The offices/staff of Educational institutions for the purpose of non-teaching purposes including development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results

Barber shops, spas, salons with conditions as permitted by state government

Not allowed: Air, train, metro travel; inter-state road movement, inter-district movement.