    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021

    Maharashtra extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 15

    Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions across the state till May 15, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Wednesday The decision to extend the restrictions was taken at the state cabinet meeting.

    The cabinet also decided to provide free Covid vaccine to all people in the age group of 18 to 44. The Maharashtra government is in talks with Sputnik, Zydus Cadila and Johnson and Johnson for supplying vaccines to the state.

    Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people against creating an unnecessary rush at the vaccination centres.

    Maharashtra has witnessed a 23 per cent drop in daily cases on Tuesday resulted in 48,700 people testing positive compared to 66,191 a day earlier. Statewide, cases were at their lowest in 24 days but deaths were high at 524.


