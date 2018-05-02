Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Nov 19th, 2019
Education / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Maharashtra education board announces class 10 and 12 exam dates

The Maharashtra education board on Monday announced the dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations which are to be held in February-March 2020.

Exams for Class 12 ( HSC) will begin on February 18, 2020 and conclude on March 18, whereas the Class 10 (SSC) exams will start on March 3 and end on March 23.

A detailed time table for both the exams has been made available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The board had announced these dates on October 15 and sought suggestions from parents, teachers and various organisations within 15 days before releasing the schedule on Monday.

