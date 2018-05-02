Maharashtra e-pass: Here’s how to apply, check guidelines. All details here

Maharashtra police on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in “extreme emergency” situations. The e-pass is only meant for the personal use of citizens to facilitate their journey in an emergency.

Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices, and wedding functions announced by the Maharashtra government came into force on Thursday night. The state, which has faced an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under severe restrictions since April 14 and the fresh “lockdown-like” curbs were announced on Wednesday.

The state police advised that the facility should be used only in case of an absolute emergency.

Here’s how to apply for e-pass in Maharashtra

-Go to the official e-pass portal: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/

-Click on the tab ‘apply for pass here’.

-On the next page, select the district you want to travel in.

-Submit the necessary documents.



