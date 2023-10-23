Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 250 crores seized by DRI in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a factory allegedly involved in production of narcotics at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). Two persons have been arrested and contraband worth Rs 250 crore has been seized, the agency officials said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Police, search operations were conducted at various locations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Later on the Crime Branch of Aurangabad Police also assisted in the operation.

Advertisement

Details of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Recovered

“Search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian Currency of about Rs 30 lakhs. A factory set up situated in Paithan MIDC by the name Mahalakshmi Industries, involved in the production of Mephedrone and Ketamine was detected. A Total of 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone (MD), 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone weighing about 9.3 Kg was recovered from the said site,” said a DRI official.

He added, “Illicit market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than Rs 250 crores. All the recovered substances have been seized under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Two persons, including the key conspirator, have been arrested in the said case. The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of Narcotics in the country.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement