Maharashtra displays its rich bio-diversity in Republic Day tableau

Tableau from Maharashtra showcases biodiversity in the state, showing about 15 animals and 22 plants, including the Blue Mormon butterfly, the ‘state butterfly’, and Indian Giant Squirrel, the state animal.

New Delhi: A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries will be showcased at Republic Day Parade this year at the majestic Rajpath on Wednesday (January 26, 2022).

Sharing more information, Nampibou Marinmai, Public Relations Officer, Defence said, “12 tableaus of States and Union Territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir etc will participate in the R-Day parade.’’

Maharashtra’s tableau is based on the biodiversity and bio symbols of the state,showing about 15 animals and 22 plants, including the Blue Mormon butterfly, the ‘state butterfly’, and Indian Giant Squirrel, the state animal





