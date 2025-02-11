Maharashtra Confirms 167 Cases Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Reports Seven Deaths

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) across the state, with 167 cases confirmed so far, according to sources.

Seven deaths have been recorded, of which one has been confirmed as GBS, while six remain under investigation, officials stated on Monday (10 February).

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The outbreak has affected multiple regions, with cases distributed across Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) (39 cases), newly added villages in the PMC area (91 cases), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (29 cases), Pune Rural (25 cases), and other districts (8 cases).

Currently, 48 patients are admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU), with 21 requiring ventilator support, while 91 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have ramped up surveillance in the affected areas.

In response to the outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road, which have been identified as the epicentre of the crisis.

On 6 February, a PMC official confirmed that the plants were shut down after water samples were found contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria and deemed unfit for consumption.

Some facilities were found operating without the necessary permissions and lacked adequate disinfection measures such as chlorination.

Earlier, on 3 February, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with key health officials and ministers from Maharashtra to review the public health measures being implemented.

The meeting focused on testing, treatment strategies, and preventive actions to contain the spread of GBS.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare but serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness, numbness, and, in severe cases, paralysis.

With the outbreak raising public health concerns, state authorities are urging people to ensure safe drinking water and remain vigilant for any symptoms.