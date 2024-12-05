Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar take oath

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, NDA leaders present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Shinde takes oath as Maha Dy CM

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Much ado about that oath. Scroll down to see why.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Finally, Shinde smiles



PM Narendra Modi congratulates Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. Finally, a hint of a smile from Shinde as the PM pats him on his hand. Shinde is due to meet Amit Shah shortly after the ceremony.