Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West seat

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis files his nomination from Nagpur South West. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also present.

Before he left for filing the nomination papers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta sought blessings of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his wife Kanchan.

The Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from the Nagpur South West seat against CM Devendra Fadnavis. Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra on October 21.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP on Friday released the fourth list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election and dropped top party leaders Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse.

With this, the final seat-sharing formula between BJP and Shiv Sena has also been finalised. BJP will be contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena will contest on 124 seats and other allies will get 14 seats.

