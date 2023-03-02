Maharashtra Centre For Entrepreneurship Development MIDC

Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Nagpur , has arranged Expert Talk of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar , Renowned Academician and social worker from Nagpur on topic “ Purchase Techniques and Inventary Management “ during CMEGP at their premises. Dr. Sanjay UttarwarNationally renowned academician and Ex Principal of G H Raisoni College of Engineering and Management was invited speaker for session. .

Majority of Participants was present for his talk. At the beginning MrHemantWaghmare , MrShrikant Kulkarni Project officers gave floral welcome to Speaker and comparer MrsJyotiDhirde Coordinator MCED introduce him to the gathering. Experts talk starts with the present condition of startups. . Speaker share importance of Industrial Engineering Skills with gathering. He gave brief idea about societies expectations from Entrepreneur as a whole.

Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty three years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP.

In the beginning of his career he was Entrepreneur and was having his manufacturing unit in MIDC Yavatmal. In 1995 he switchover to teaching line and has started his career as a full fledge teacher at BNCOE SevagramWardha. Later he shifted to Nagpur and has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institite of Technology Nagpur

In Mechanical Engineering. He has served renowned educational groups from Maharashtra and MP in various Capacities. From Last eight years he is working as Principal of Engineering College. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research. He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences.

He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics. In addition to it he is a popular singer from Nagpur and has performed at various musical concerts which took place at auditoriums of Nagpur.

In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar high light the life the importance of learning Purchase Techniques and Inventory Management with examples. He elaborate the importance of acquiring it to the audience. He gives tips to the audience regarding effective applications o these skills. He says that work should be treated as mission in hand rather than routine boring task. Entrepreneur should constantly update himself or herself to fulfill demands of todays competitive world . TodaysCustomers are very smart and they easily understood the situation.They Are computer and mobile experts . While explaining his role as a Industrial Engineer , he says that we are in need of realize the importance and frequent use of required skills in life.

Dr. Uttarwar further says that, The world is undergoing rapid changes in the knowledge landscape. With various dramatic scientific and technological advances, such as the rise of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.. At the same time entrepreneurs should be well equipped with all sort of required kills to face challenge which came in the path of success. He further gives important tips to gathering for how to get success in their task. He explain its importance with suitable examples. The gap between the current state of learning outcomes and what is required must be bridged through undertaking major reforms that bring the highest quality, equity, and integrity into the system.

Later Dr. Uttarwar explain the importance of various techniques. He explains various types of oftechniques and elaborate its impact on our career. During his motivational delivery, Dr. Uttarwar recite a popular hindi song and received lot off applaud from audience.MrHemantWaghmare ,MrShrikant Kulkarni Project officers, in their concluding remarks, talks about the present scenario of startups and urge gathering to acquire skills for their success in life.

Later on Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwargave answers to the questions asked by audience.Participants Asks their doubts for betterment of their Career. Audience enjoyed and loudly appreciate the delivery of Dr. S SUttarwar and gave thanks to him for throwing .light on importance of skills and InventaryManagement. MrsJyotiDhirde MCED Coordinator express her gratitude towards Speaker and propose Vote of Thanks.

