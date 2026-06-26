Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹310-Crore Nagpur Metro Extension to Kanhan Town

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Nagpur: In a major boost to public transport in the Nagpur region, the Maharashtra Cabinet’s Infrastructure Sub-Committee has approved the extension of the Nagpur Metro Phase-II North Corridor from the Kanhan River to Kanhan town. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity for thousands of daily commuters from Kanhan and surrounding areas.

The proposal, approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, involves the construction of a 1.4-km elevated metro corridor at an estimated cost of ₹310.35 crore. The project will be executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro).

As part of the extension, a new elevated metro station will be constructed in Kanhan town, providing residents with direct access to the Nagpur Metro network. The expansion is aimed at strengthening public transport infrastructure in the rapidly developing northern outskirts of the city.

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According to officials, Kanhan has a population of nearly 35,000, with an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people commuting to and from Nagpur every day. The metro extension is also expected to benefit residents of nearby areas, including Ramtek, Tekdi, Kandri Mines, Nagardhan, Gondegaon Mines, and the Mauda Super Thermal Power Project, by offering faster and more reliable transportation.

The government estimates that the extended corridor will serve around 20,000 additional passengers daily once operational. Besides reducing travel time, the project is expected to encourage greater use of public transport, ease road congestion, and improve access to employment hubs, educational institutions, and industrial areas.

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The ₹310.35-crore project will be financed through a mix of equity contributions, subordinate debt, and concessional multilateral loans. The Central Government and the Maharashtra Government will each contribute ₹39.88 crore as equity, while both governments will also provide interest-free subordinate debt. The remaining ₹155.18 crore will be raised through concessional multilateral funding.

Officials said the extension marks another significant step in expanding the Nagpur Metro network and supporting the region’s long-term urban growth and economic development.

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