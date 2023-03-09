Maharashtra budget: Did Fadnavis give enough attention to Nagpur?

Nagpur: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented the state budget in the Assembly. The one-and-a-half-hour-long speech included various schemes and budgets for the state.
However, Fadnavis himself being from Vidarbha, could not get much for the decades-old disputed land. Here is what Nagpur will be getting from Maharashtra budget 2023-24:
– Fadnavis announced an audio-video park would come up in the city based on the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
– Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh agricultural research will be set up in Nagpur
– Orange processing unit to be set up in Vidarbha worth Rs 228 crore
– Nagpur to Goa (Shaktipeeth highway) to be completed this year
– Nagpur Metro and airport expansion soon (Nagpur metro phase 2)
– African safari to start in Gorewada zoo this year. Around Rs 100 crore will be spent on this project.
– Rs 250 crore for redevelopment and new gardens in Nagpur and Nashik
– Logistics hub spread in 1000 acres to come up in MIHAN
– Economy parks to be developed in six districts—including Nagpur
– Rs 100 crore allocated for Nagpur Divisional sports complex
– Funds to be granted for building Maharashtra National Law university
– De-addiction centres to come up at Jalna, Bhiwandi, Pune and Nagpur in a bid to reduce to addiction and mental health problems
– Financial assistance to orange card ration holders in 14 disaster affected districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha
– Districts like Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana to benefit through the Wainganga-Nalganga-Painganga interlinking project
What remains to be seen is that the announcements made by the finance minister would actually benefit Nagpur or would just remain a political gimmick.