Maharashtra budget: Did Fadnavis give enough attention to Nagpur?



Nagpur: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday presented the state budget in the Assembly. The one-and-a-half-hour-long speech included various schemes and budgets for the state.

However, Fadnavis himself being from Vidarbha, could not get much for the decades-old disputed land. Here is what Nagpur will be getting from Maharashtra budget 2023-24:

– Fadnavis announced an audio-video park would come up in the city based on the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

– Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh agricultural research will be set up in Nagpur

– Orange processing unit to be set up in Vidarbha worth Rs 228 crore

– Nagpur to Goa (Shaktipeeth highway) to be completed this year

– Nagpur Metro and airport expansion soon (Nagpur metro phase 2)

– African safari to start in Gorewada zoo this year. Around Rs 100 crore will be spent on this project.

– Rs 250 crore for redevelopment and new gardens in Nagpur and Nashik

– Logistics hub spread in 1000 acres to come up in MIHAN

– Economy parks to be developed in six districts—including Nagpur

– Rs 100 crore allocated for Nagpur Divisional sports complex

– Funds to be granted for building Maharashtra National Law university

– De-addiction centres to come up at Jalna, Bhiwandi, Pune and Nagpur in a bid to reduce to addiction and mental health problems

– Financial assistance to orange card ration holders in 14 disaster affected districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha

– Districts like Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana to benefit through the Wainganga-Nalganga-Painganga interlinking project

What remains to be seen is that the announcements made by the finance minister would actually benefit Nagpur or would just remain a political gimmick.

