    Published On : Mon, Mar 8th, 2021

    Maharashtra budget 2021-22 highlights

    Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways, free bus rides for girl students

    Maha budget proposes a concession in stamp duty by 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of women.

    Maharashtra budget proposes to increase state excise duty on liquor.

    Maharashtra budget: State govt allocates Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park.

    Rs 200 crore for Planning Bhavan in Mumbai

    Rs 3,210 crore for the development of Other Backward Class (OBC)

    Rs 9,700 crore set aside for tribal department

    Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples.

    Rs 103 crore for fast track court to clear Pocso cases

    Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department

    1,500 hybrid buses for girl students to go to schools

    Free travel on MSRTC buses for girl students in rural Maharashtra

    Stamp duty relaxation if the house is registered in the name of the lady of the house

    Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik)

    Rs 1,500cr for rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers

    Bandra Kurla Complex electric cycle project

     

    Nagpur reports 1276 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths; active cases cross 11K mark
    State Government Allocates ₹ 490 cr for Nagpur, Pune Metro Projects
    प्रत्येक क्षेत्रात महिलांचे योगदान अतुलनीय : डॉ. दीक्षित
    कर्तृत्व,नेतृत्व, संस्कार देणारी स्त्री महान : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    ‘रामकथामाला’ नव्या पिढीसाठी प्रेरणादायी ठरेल : राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी
    Maharashtra budget 2021-22 highlights
    जियो महाराष्ट्र का सबसे बड़ा दूरसंचार ऑपरेटर बन गया- ट्राय
    11 including five women arrested for celebrating birthday by flouting COVID-19 norms in Mankapur
    कामठी तालुक्यात महिलांची प्रबळ शक्ती वाढीवर
    पोलिसांच्या सतर्कतेने खुनाचा प्रसंग टळला
