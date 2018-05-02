Maharashtra budget 2021-22 highlights

Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways, free bus rides for girl students

Maha budget proposes a concession in stamp duty by 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of women.

Maharashtra budget proposes to increase state excise duty on liquor.

Maharashtra budget: State govt allocates Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park.

Rs 200 crore for Planning Bhavan in Mumbai

Rs 3,210 crore for the development of Other Backward Class (OBC)

Rs 9,700 crore set aside for tribal department

Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples.

Rs 103 crore for fast track court to clear Pocso cases

Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department

1,500 hybrid buses for girl students to go to schools

Free travel on MSRTC buses for girl students in rural Maharashtra

Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik)

Rs 1,500cr for rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara rivers

Bandra Kurla Complex electric cycle project