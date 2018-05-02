Maharashtra Assembly session curtailed amid coronavirus scare

Mumbai: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the ongoing Assembly session has been curtailed by six days. State cabinet minister Anil Parab announced that the budget session will conclude on March 14 against its scheduled date of March 20, 2020.

Yesterday, while addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that “the Assembly session will be completed by Saturday or Sunday so that the people sitting in the House can work on the coronavirus issue.”

On whether the schools and colleges will be closed in the wake of coronavirus, Thackeray had stated, “Class 10 examination is going on right now. So wait for two days, all schools and colleges will be closed if needed.”