Maharashtra Assembly polls: 29.78 % voting recorded till 1 pm in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Voting for State Assembly elections 2019 is picking up slowly and steadily. In Nagpur district, voter turnout of total 29.78 percent has been recorded till 11 am in 12 constituencies. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Following is the percentage of voting in 12 constituencies in Nagpur district.

• Nagpur South-West – 23.90%

• Nagpur South – 30%

• Nagpur East – 32%

• Nagpur Central – 26.11%

• Nagpur West – 23%

• Nagpur North – 24.10%

• Katol – 32.25%

• Saoner – 33.50%

• Hingna – 30.80%

• Umred – 40.20%

• Kamptee – 30.20%

• Ramtek – 36.40%

• Total — 29.78%

Total 145 candidates are in the fray trying their luck in 12 constiuencies in Nagpur district. Nagpur district has total 41,71,420 voters including 21,34,932 male, 20,36,389 female, and 99 third gender voters.