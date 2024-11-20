Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 56.06% Voter Turnout in Nagpur District by 5 PM

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 witnessed significant voter participation in Nagpur district, with an approximate average turnout of *56.06%* recorded by 5 PM. Rural constituencies continue to lead in voter engagement compared to urban areas.

Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout (By 5 PM):

– Hingna: 55.79%

– Kamthi: 53.45%

– Katol: 59.43%

– Nagpur Central: 50.67%

– Nagpur East: 55.98%

– Nagpur North: 51.70%

– Nagpur South: 53.36%

– Nagpur South West: 51.54%

– Nagpur West: 51.89%

– Ramtek: 65.59%

– Savner: 64.23%

– Umred: 67.37%

Key Highlights:

– Umred continues to lead with the highest voter turnout of 67.37%, followed by Ramtek (65.59%) and Savner (64.23%).

– Urban areas like *Nagpur Central (50.67%) and *Nagpur South West (51.54%) reported lower turnout compared to rural constituencies.

– Katol (59.43%) also showed strong participation, nearing the 60% mark.

With polling closing at 6 PM, authorities have reported smooth operations across most polling stations. Stay tuned for final turnout updates and detailed election coverage.