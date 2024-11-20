Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 56.06% Voter Turnout in Nagpur District by 5 PM

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 witnessed significant voter participation in Nagpur district, with an approximate average turnout of *56.06%* recorded by 5 PM. Rural constituencies continue to lead in voter engagement compared to urban areas.
Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout (By 5 PM):
– Hingna: 55.79%
– Kamthi: 53.45%
– Katol: 59.43%
– Nagpur Central: 50.67%
– Nagpur East: 55.98%
– Nagpur North: 51.70%
– Nagpur South: 53.36%
– Nagpur South West: 51.54%
– Nagpur West: 51.89%
– Ramtek: 65.59%
– Savner: 64.23%
– Umred: 67.37%
Key Highlights:
– Umred continues to lead with the highest voter turnout of 67.37%, followed by Ramtek (65.59%) and Savner (64.23%).
– Urban areas like *Nagpur Central (50.67%) and *Nagpur South West (51.54%) reported lower turnout compared to rural constituencies.
– Katol (59.43%) also showed strong participation, nearing the 60% mark.
With polling closing at 6 PM, authorities have reported smooth operations across most polling stations. Stay tuned for final turnout updates and detailed election coverage.