Advertisement





Nagpur: Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections continues with significant participation across Nagpur district. As of 3 PM, the district has recorded an approximate voter turnout of 44.45%, reflecting steady engagement from voters.

Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout (By 3 PM):

– Hingna: 43.38%

– Kamthi: 43.24%

– Katol: 43.20%

– Nagpur Central: 41.10%

– Nagpur East: 44.97%

– Nagpur North: 41.01%

– Nagpur South: 43.40%

– Nagpur South West: 41.76%

– Nagpur West: 41.76%

– Ramtek: 51.18%

– Savner: 50.38%

– Umred: 54.04%

Today’s Rate Tues 19 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,800 /- Gold 22 KT 70,500 /- Silver / Kg 91,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key Highlights:

– Umred leads with the highest turnout at 54.04%, followed closely by Ramtek (51.18%) and Savner (50.38%).

– Urban constituencies like Nagpur Central (41.10%) and Nagpur North (41.01%) recorded relatively lower participation.

– Rural constituencies continue to show stronger voter enthusiasm compared to urban areas.

Polling is expected to remain steady as voting continues until 6 PM. Election officials are ensuring smooth operations across polling stations, encouraging voters to make their voices heard.

Stay tuned for the final voter turnout and other election updates.