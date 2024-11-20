Nagpur: Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections continues with significant participation across Nagpur district. As of 3 PM, the district has recorded an approximate voter turnout of 44.45%, reflecting steady engagement from voters.
Constituency-Wise Voter Turnout (By 3 PM):
– Hingna: 43.38%
– Kamthi: 43.24%
– Katol: 43.20%
– Nagpur Central: 41.10%
– Nagpur East: 44.97%
– Nagpur North: 41.01%
– Nagpur South: 43.40%
– Nagpur South West: 41.76%
– Nagpur West: 41.76%
– Ramtek: 51.18%
– Savner: 50.38%
– Umred: 54.04%
Key Highlights:
– Umred leads with the highest turnout at 54.04%, followed closely by Ramtek (51.18%) and Savner (50.38%).
– Urban constituencies like Nagpur Central (41.10%) and Nagpur North (41.01%) recorded relatively lower participation.
– Rural constituencies continue to show stronger voter enthusiasm compared to urban areas.
Polling is expected to remain steady as voting continues until 6 PM. Election officials are ensuring smooth operations across polling stations, encouraging voters to make their voices heard.
Stay tuned for the final voter turnout and other election updates.