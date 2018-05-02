Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Mar 12th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maharaja’s humiliation has begun in BJP: Cong

    The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him in the party, and construed it as “humiliation” for the “maharaja”.

    “Not even a tweet by Narendra Modi ji or Amit Shah ji to welcome Scindia ji! Modiji, Shah ji, at least do not do it so soon! It has not even been 24 hours yet and you guys have already started humiliating him…!” Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted in Hindi.

    Taking a jibe at Scindia, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior who ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress party on a bitter note, the state Congress said: “He is a maharaja, the one whose history is often mentioned by Shivrajji (former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan).”

    On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. He is slated to arrive in Bhopal today.

    Happening Nagpur
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Maharashtra News
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    संत तुकाराम बीज जिजाऊ ब्रिगेड व महिला भजन मंडळ व्दारे संपन्न
    संत तुकाराम बीज जिजाऊ ब्रिगेड व महिला भजन मंडळ व्दारे संपन्न
    Hindi News
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    Trending News
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    US return man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur
    US return man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Trending In Nagpur
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    नागपुर में एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई
    नागपुर में एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई
    US return man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur
    US return man tests positive for coronavirus in Nagpur
    नागपूरमध्येही कोरोना व्हायरसची धडक, पहिला पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्ण आढळला
    नागपूरमध्येही कोरोना व्हायरसची धडक, पहिला पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्ण आढळला
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    ‘ PLASTO ‘ के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ‘ वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट ‘
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145