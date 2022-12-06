Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Exhibition of rare photographs on life of Dr Ambedkar organised in Nagpur

Nagpur: To mark Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, an exhibition of rare photographs informing the history of “Constitution of India and Great Man’s Life Journey” has been put up in Nagpur which tells about the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Rahul Pande, the State Information Commissioner of the Nagpur Bench appealed to the citizens and students to visit the exhibition and get information.

The exhibition has been organised at Nyaya Bhavan at Deekshabhoomi by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communications, Government of India, Regional Office, Nagpur, Letter Notification Office, Nagpur and Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra, Nagpur, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, Nagpur. Pande was speaking at the inauguration of the photo exhibition based on the theme “Constitution of India and Life Journey of a Great Man.”

On this occasion Zilla Parishad President Muktai Kokkade, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Caste Verification Committee Chairman, Nagpur Regional Office of Maharashtra Government Sachin Kalantre, Regional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Siddharth Gaikwad, Letter Notification Office, Nagpur Deputy Director Shashin Rai, Regional Office of Central Bureau of Communications, Hansraj Raut, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Kamalkishore Futane, Assistant Commissioner of Social Justice Department, Sukeshni Telgote, Social Welfare Officer of Zilla Parishad, Kishore Bhoyer were prominently present.

Assistant Director of Central Bureau of Communications Hansraj Raut felicitated the State Information Commissioner Rahul Pande, Zilla Parishad President Mukta Kokkade, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Saumya Sharma by gifting them a preamble book of the Constitution of India.

The said exhibition will run till December 8, 2022 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. The exhibition is free for citizens and students.

