Mahajanadesh Yatra: Fadnavis counts works done in Vidarbha in 5 years

Nagpur: Ahead of Assembly elections in State, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has embarked on “Mahajanadesh Yatra” seeking second term for BJP-Shiv Sena Government with bigger mandate. On Saturday, the Yatra will cover Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. Public meetings at various places during the Yatra, Fadnavis counted a slew of achievements for Vidarbha in particular and also launched a scathing attack on Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Chief Minister said BJP has done double the work in last five years than what Congress-NCP did during their 15 years in governance. Fadnavis counted following works done by BJP-Shiv Sena Government:

* We provided 1.5 lakh power connections and removed backlog of agricultural pumps.

* The BJP led Government started irrigation works worth Rs 20,000 crore and the projects that were not completed in 20 years, will be completed during our rule.

* Government built 30,000-km-long roads under Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana which no other State had done in last five years.

* Unprecedented funds were made available for various schemes for urban development.

* Backward regions of Vidarbha were also developed.

* Government has created open defecation-free Maharashtra.

* Reservation to has been extended to OBCs and will not be reverted at any cost.

* Maharashtra, which was on 18 th spot in educational field, now in at 3rd place in the country presently.

* Reposing faith in Zilla Parishad schools, 1 lakh English medium students taking admissions every year.

* Maharashtra, which was at 6th place in industrial investment before BJP came to power, is now at the top of the chart and is also the most preferred state for Foreign Direct Investment.

* Our government worked for each and every section of the society and carried out a complete makeover the Maharashtra.

CM slams opposition parties over EVMs:

“The Opposition parties have come together and declared ‘Elgar’ on EVMs. They have not understood the simple fact that EVM is a machine. If they interact with people, these parties could garner votes. But the depressed and disappointed Opposition leaders are blaming EVMs for their drubbing in polls. People’s mandate and Indian democracy must be trusted by these opposition parties,” Fadnavis stated.