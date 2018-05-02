Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, May 7th, 2021
    Maha to have separate Covid task force for kids

    With the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government is setting up a paediatric task force to create infrastructure for the treatment of children, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

    More than 1.30 lakh minors in the state have been infected by coronavirus during the second wave which began around February 15, as per official data.

    “A paediatric task force is being set up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 where children could also get infected.

    “We will need new designs for isolation or treatment centres because generally mother has to stay with the child,” Tope told reporters.

    The state is also facing a vaccine shortage and ‘we may have to rearrange the current vaccine distribution methods’, he said.


