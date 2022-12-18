Maha to have Lokayukta law on lines of Centre’s Lokpal which will bring CM, ministers under its ambit: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The winter session of the state will be held in Nagpur after two years after the corona epidemic. This session will start tomorrow i.e. from 19th December and this session will continue till 30th December. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the media after a tea party at the official residence ‘Ramgiri’ today on the eve of the winter session.

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre’s Lokpal law which will also bring chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, he said a bill in this regard will be introduced.

The recommendations of a panel led by social activist Anna Hazare have been accepted completely.

Government is very sensitive about farmers. This government took big decisions to increase the area of ​​irrigation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government is giving priority to farmers. We will do whatever the government can do for Vidarbha and Marathwada, said Eknath Shinde. Also borderism is taken very seriously.

No one should make politics out of borderism. Eknath Shinde explained that our focus is to give justice to all common people.

We have done so much work in 4 months that some people are afraid of how much work we will do in the next two years. The government was also criticized for the schedule of Diwali. But, we have the statistics of how many people the Diwali Sidha reached. Eknath Shinde informed that Diwali ration has reached almost 96 percent people.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar had criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis government as a government of boxes. Eknath Shinde has also replied to this. Ajit Pawar’s mouth does not suit the language of the box. If you put layers of boxes, the peak will be so high that you will not understand. Eknath Shinde challenged Ajit Pawar by saying that we do not want to spoil this state.

The opposition parties boycotted the tea ceremony. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar said in a press conference that the government has failed to handle the government. Also, Ajit Pawar has alleged that the government is taking huge loans.

