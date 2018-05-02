Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Maha: Speaker takes up breach of privilege against chief secy Ajoy Mehta

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Mondaysuo moto took up breach of privilege against Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta for not responding to communicationfrom the Legislatureon issues raised by members throughPoint of Proprietyduring the winter session.
    Patole directed Mehta to present himself at the bar of the House and apologise.

    But, he later withdrew his order after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar apologised on behalf of the government.

    “The punishment is too harsh. Never before a chief secretary had been punished,” he said.

    Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said he understood the sentiments of the speaker to uphold rights of the members, but since the deputy chief minister has apologised, the issue should be laid to rest.

    Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also expressed a similar view.

    Patole said there were 83 issues raised through Point of Propriety. But, the administration responded only to four.

    “I will use all my powers to protect rights of the members. Even a teshildar and junior police officials don”t respect the legislator and dump their letters in the dustbin,” he said.

    “I will not tolerate this and will hold the chief secretary responsible for the delays and ill-treatment of legislators,” Patole said, adding that he was, however, withdrawing his order since the deputy chief minister has apologised.

    House members raise issues of their constituency and the state through a Point of Propriety after the Question Hour and the administration has to respond to them within a month.

    The winter session of the state Legislature was held in Nagpur in December last year. PTI MR GK GK

