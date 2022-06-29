Maha rebel MLAs to go to Goa today

Advertisement

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today. At least 70 rooms have been booked at the Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly, says sources.

— Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says they will approach the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test. “This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in the Court. The Governor was waiting for this moment only.”