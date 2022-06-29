Published On : Wed, Jun 29th, 2022
National News

Maha rebel MLAs to go to Goa today

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today. At least 70 rooms have been booked at the Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly, says sources.

— Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says they will approach the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test. “This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in the Court. The Governor was waiting for this moment only.”

— BJP directs its MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai this evening.

