Maha names retd judge to probe Param Bir’s claim

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday set up a committee headed by a retired judge of high court to probe the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The one-member panel, to be headed by judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal (retd), is given the time of six months to submit its report to the state government, an official order said.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after he was transferred as Mumbai police chief before the end of his term, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had given a target to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants to Mumbai

police officer Sachin Waze.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations.

The NIA is probing the alleged role of Waze, who was arrested on March 13, in parking an explosives-laden vehicle outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned that vehicle.



