Maha Metro has created Record for Best Services: Maha Metro MD Dr Dixit

•Zero Mile Freedom Park Gift of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: MD Dr Dixit

•Independence Day Celebrated at Maha Metro Nagpur

NAGPUR: Having Celebrated Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav for the full year, the country has started its march towards centenary of independence. This would be golden period for the country. Maha Metro has organized many events to mark 75th year of Indian independence and creation of Zero Mile Freedom Park is one of these activities, said Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit.

Dr Dixit was addressing Maha Metro Nagpur officials and employees at Metro Bhawan on occasion of Independence Day. Speaking further, he said projects executed by Maha Metro are being appreciated not just in country but across the globe. The fact that the organization was selected for Asia Book of Records is a testimony to this fact, he added.

Maha Metro work would also be recognised by Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records, he hoped. We have succeeded in providing better services, but have to prepare for the challenges in the future. The fact that Maha Metro has been awarded project related works at Thane, Navi Mumbai, Aurangabad and Nasik is a recognition of the services Maha Metro has provided over the years, Dr Dixit further said.

Maha Metro ridership is increasing and has touched 67,000 mark, which signifies that Nagpurians have accepted Maha Metro as a mode of transport in the city. The remaining 13 km section in Nagpur and Pune and 5 km in Navi Mumbai would soon be operational and passenger services would soon be started on these stretches, he said.

Earlier Dr Dixit hoisted national flag on the occasion of Independence Day and inspected the parade. Director (Project) Shri Mahesh Kumar, Director (Rolling Stock) Shri Sunil Mathur, Director (Strategic Planning) Shri Anil Kokate, Director (Finance) Shri Harindar Pandey and other officials and employees were present on the occasion.

