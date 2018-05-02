Maha Metro cautions job seekers over bogus advt on recruitment

Nagpur: Maha Metro has cautioned the job seekers to be aware of ‘misleading’ and ‘fake’ advertisements in circulation on social media regarding recruitment in Maha Metro. The caution comes in the wake of advertisements regarding recruitment in Nagpur Metro getting viral on social media.

An official statement issued by Maha Metro on Thursday made it clear that it was in no way related to the advertisement in circulation on social media. Maha Metro does not go for recruitment through third party.

It issues details of the recruitment on their website www.mahametro.org and reputed newspapers. People are requested to ascertain the details of any information they receive regarding Maha Metro, by visiting the official website or by personally visiting Metro Bhavan or by calling toll-free number 18002700557, the statement said.