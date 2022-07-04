Maha Metro Bags Asia, India Book of Records Certification

Advertisement

The two projects which have been listed in the Record Books are as follows:

1.Longest via-duct with highway fly-over and Metro Rail supported on Single Column Piers : Initially, alignment of Highway Flyover and Metro Rail were on same existing highway on Wardha Road, with independent piers at alternating locations proposed on the median. This was later reviewed and decided to integrate Highway Flyover and Metro Rail to form a Double Decker Viaduct. Double Decker Viaduct carries Highway Flyover at first level and Metro Rail at second level making it a three-tier transportation system with the existing highway at ground level. This helped in avoiding additional land acquisition thus saving land cost and reducing construction time and project cost.

2.Maximum Metro Stations Constructed on a Double Decker Via-Duct : The Double Decker Viaduct of 3.14 km on Wardha Road has three metro stations – Chhatrapati Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar and Ujjwal Nagar . These stations require special planning which are station specific to meet the functional requirements of metro duly incorporating site specific constraints and double decker viaduct requirements. The engineering thought-process, concept, design and execution of these stations are no less than a challenge.

It may be recalled that this is not the first time when Maha Metro Nagpur has been chosen for Record by the twin agencies. In March 2017 Maha Metro was awarded for Largest Human Chain organized for promoting `Safety at Work’. The participants in the human chain included laborers, supervisors and managers in uniform. Right since inception, Maha Metro has bagged a number of awards at multiple levels and platforms.

The short listing of projects for Record is a shot in the arm for Maha Metro. Moreover, more such records are set to be broken in the near future. These records and the recognition which followed in an honest indicator of the way Maha Metro has been executing the project in Nagpur.

