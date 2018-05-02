Maha Metro, auto-rickshaw union join hands to serve Nagpurians in a better way

Nagpur: In a major move to provide integrated transport solutions to Nagpurians, Maha Metro has joined hands with a local auto-rickshaw union for ensuring last mile connectivity. Further to facilitate seamless services, Bharat Rides App was also launched to help book auto-rickshaws to and fro metro stations.

Aiming to better transport services in a bid to boost ridership on the metro, Maha Metro officials approached the Tiger Auto-rickshaw Sanghatna and convinced them about joining hands that would benefit both. A meeting was held on Monday at Metro Bhavan, where the agreement was finalised and the App was also unveiled. About 20 auto-rickshaw owners led by Vilas Bhalekar attended the meeting. Nearly 2,000 auto-rickshaw operated by various auto-rickshaw owners would now integrate with Metro so that citizens can make full use of either services. One major irritant to citizens was reaching the nearest metro station from their respective places, either from home or office, as at some places the distance was not conducive to walk given the hot and humid weather conditions of the city.

At the meeting, Metro officials emphasized on the importance of mutual relations and the need to work in a symbiotic manner keeping in mind overall convenience of citizens. Metro should not be seen as a rival and rather partnering with it can work for advantage for auto-rickshaw drivers. Bhalekar acknowledged the fact and agreed that the arrangement between Maha Metro and his auto-rickshaw union was mutually beneficial to both and urged the auto-rickshaw owners to be part of this campaign.

The Mobile App Bharat Rides was also launched on the occasion. A metro rider can use the Android app for auto-rickshaw booking. Riders can book auto-rickshaw from their existing location and even if they have not booked an auto-rickshaw beforehand they can still ride it with the Apps off-line booking feature (wherein auto-rickshaw connected with Bharat Rides can start a ride impromptu). Riders can also see nearby amenities like public toilets, pharmacies, restaurants, tourist places, metro stations, bus stops, and much more information around the rider’s existing location, and also ride there by booking an auto-rickshaw. Maha Metro has recently signed an MoU with Bharat Rides, a mobility start-up from Nagpur, founded by two young entrepreneurs of the city, Mithilesh and Rajendra Jindal.

A presentation was given to auto-rickshaw owners about Bharat Rides App wherein they were explained its benefits and told that they will get the complete fare for various rides completed by them. Also no commission would be charged by the service providers and they can also have multiple bookings, etc.





