Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Sep 4th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Maha House Speaker tests positive 2 days before session starts

    Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday said he has tested COVID-19 positive, two days before the monsoon session of state legislature begins.

    Patole said he developed symptoms while touring his constituency in Vidarbha region to monitor flood relief work.

    “I got myself tested and the results were positive,” he tweeted. He asked those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested.

    NCP MLA Narhari Zhirwal, who is the Assembly Deputy Speaker, will chair the proceedings in Patole’s absence, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

    For the two-day session, officials have put in place a slew of measures to ensure members do not contract the infection and House proceedings go on without any hindrance.

    The session was postponed twice – it was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August.

    The budget session in March was curtailed by a week after the first coronavirus case in Maharashtra was detected.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मेट्रो के झांसी राणी चौक स्टेशन पर कलाकृती का नमुना
    मेट्रो के झांसी राणी चौक स्टेशन पर कलाकृती का नमुना
    वनविभागाकडे प्रलंबित बांधकाम प्रस्तावांवर 30 सप्टेंबरपर्यंत निर्णय -अशोक चव्हाण
    वनविभागाकडे प्रलंबित बांधकाम प्रस्तावांवर 30 सप्टेंबरपर्यंत निर्णय -अशोक चव्हाण
    पीपीई किट दहनघाटावर फेकल्या प्रकरणी
    पीपीई किट दहनघाटावर फेकल्या प्रकरणी
    जनता कर्फ्यू नाही, पण शनिवार, रविवार दोन दिवस स्वयंस्फूर्तीने घरातच राहा
    जनता कर्फ्यू नाही, पण शनिवार, रविवार दोन दिवस स्वयंस्फूर्तीने घरातच राहा
    हरदास घाट परिसर खून प्रकरणाचा पर्दाफाश करण्यात नवीन कामठी पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त,
    हरदास घाट परिसर खून प्रकरणाचा पर्दाफाश करण्यात नवीन कामठी पोलिसांना यशप्राप्त,
    मास्क न लावणाऱ्या २२६ जणांवर कारवाई
    मास्क न लावणाऱ्या २२६ जणांवर कारवाई
    Maha slashes stamp duty to boost real estate
    Maha slashes stamp duty to boost real estate
    At 1966, Nagpur races past its previous highest single day Covid count
    At 1966, Nagpur races past its previous highest single day Covid count
    Jhansi Rani Mural Installed at Maha Metro Station
    Jhansi Rani Mural Installed at Maha Metro Station
    No Janata Curfew on Sept 5, 6 in Nagpur: Mayor Joshi
    No Janata Curfew on Sept 5, 6 in Nagpur: Mayor Joshi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145