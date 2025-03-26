Maha Govt approves Rs 3 lakh crore investments for Nagpur, Vidarbha

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday approved investments worth almost Rs 3 lakh crore for Vidarbha, during a Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting which has the potential to generate around 76,000 jobs.

These investments were part of the MoUs signed by the State Government in Davos earlier this year. A total of 51 MoUs were signed there, of which 17 were approved for investment on Tuesday. Of these 17, Vidarbha has the lion’s share with 12. These projects, centred in Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur, underscore the region’s emergence as a hub for renewable energy, steel, and advanced technology industries.



In Butibori industrial area, an energy firm specializing in solar ingots comes in with Rs 15,299 crore investment with potential of 4,500 jobs, while Reliance Infrastructure’s dual ventures will pump in Rs 20,941 crore for lithium iron phosphate battery cells and Rs 20,000 crore for a 30 GW solar photovoltaic wafer and cell facility which will add 13,900 jobs combined.

M/s Vardhan Lithium’s Rs 42,532 crore lithium refinery and battery plant in Nagpur promises 6,000 jobs, and Wari Energies’ Rs 30,000 crore solar project will create a staggering 15,000 opportunities.

MSN Holdings’ Rs 14,652 crore lithium battery and storage systems project and Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material’s Rs 10,000 crore solar venture in MIHAN, Nagpur, will contribute 8,760 and 4,000 jobs, respectively.

Economic Explosive Solar Defence’s Rs 12,780 crore aerospace and defence project will add 2,325 jobs.

In Gadchiroli, steel projects dominate with JSW Steel’s Rs 1,00,000 crore investment (2,500 jobs), Lloyd Metal & Energy’s Rs 16,580 crore (3,500 jobs), and Surjagad Ispat’s Rs 9,230 crore (8,000 jobs). Chandrapur’s Greta Energy steel project, worth Rs 10,319 crore, will employ 8,000.

