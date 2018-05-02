Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Nov 21st, 2019

Maha deal finalised; announcement likely on Fri

Three major political parties – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – have reportedly finalised a deal for the formation of a coalition government in Maharashtra, which is likely to end several days of political stalemate in the state soon.

According to reports, the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement in this regard on Friday, November 22 in a joint press conference.

However, the top leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress party will meet again on Thursday to hold last-minute parleys over the deal on government formation in Maharashtra.

‘Congress and NCP leaders will meet tomorrow (Thursday). By evening, we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow (Friday), all three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will meet again,” Prithviraj Chavan, senior Congress leader. had told reporters on Maharashtra government formation late on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said that his party is confident of providing a stable government in the state very soon.

It has been reported that the NCP and Shiv Sena have agreed to have a rotational chief minister among themselves for 2.5 years. But it is still unclear that which party will get the first shot at the top post.

According to sources, the NCP will first get a chance to occupy the chief minister’s chair and either NCP supremo Sharad Pawar or his daughter Supriya Sule will become the first chief minister of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance.

