Maha deadlock continues; NCP given till 8:30 pm

The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday turned down the Shiv Senas request to give the party 48 hours more to show Congress-NCP support for its claim to form the government, and instead invited Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to show its willingness to form the government by 8.30 pm today.

However, according to senior party sources, it would be difficult for the NCP to convince the Congress leadership to go along with the Shiv Sena within the given time, while indicating that the state could be heading towards Presidents rule.

Being the third-largest party, the Governor has asked the NCP about its willingness to form the next government. We have told him that we would need to consult with our alliance partner and that we will get back to him as soon as possible, state NCP president Jayant Patil said Monday evening.

Claiming that his party was waiting for a formal letter of support from the Congress, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said they would reach out to Sena. On Monday, the Congress appeared not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival, and decided to hold further talks with its pre-poll ally NCP on the issue of supporting the Sena.

Earlier, the BJP, the single-largest party with 105 seats, and invited first by the Governor, expressed its unwillingness to stake claim for government formation.