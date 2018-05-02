Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Nov 12th, 2019

Maha deadlock continues; NCP given till 8:30 pm

The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday turned down the Shiv Senas request to give the party 48 hours more to show Congress-NCP support for its claim to form the government, and instead invited Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party to show its willingness to form the government by 8.30 pm today.

However, according to senior party sources, it would be difficult for the NCP to convince the Congress leadership to go along with the Shiv Sena within the given time, while indicating that the state could be heading towards Presidents rule.

Being the third-largest party, the Governor has asked the NCP about its willingness to form the next government. We have told him that we would need to consult with our alliance partner and that we will get back to him as soon as possible, state NCP president Jayant Patil said Monday evening.

Claiming that his party was waiting for a formal letter of support from the Congress, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said they would reach out to Sena. On Monday, the Congress appeared not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival, and decided to hold further talks with its pre-poll ally NCP on the issue of supporting the Sena.

Earlier, the BJP, the single-largest party with 105 seats, and invited first by the Governor, expressed its unwillingness to stake claim for government formation.

Comments are closed.

Happening Nagpur
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
Hindi News
शिवसेना ने सरकार गठन के लिए मांगा समय, राज्यपाल ने किया इंकार
शिवसेना ने सरकार गठन के लिए मांगा समय, राज्यपाल ने किया इंकार
शिवसेना को समर्थन पर फैसला नहीं: कांग्रेस
शिवसेना को समर्थन पर फैसला नहीं: कांग्रेस
Trending News
Maha deadlock continues; NCP given till 8:30 pm
Maha deadlock continues; NCP given till 8:30 pm
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Featured News
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
उद्धव ने शरद से मुलाकात की, सोनिया से फोन पर बात हुई; कांग्रेस की बैठक के बाद गठबंधन पर फैसला
Trending In Nagpur
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
‘खासदार सांस्कृतिक महोत्सव’ स्थळाचे भूमिपूजन
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
ट्रॉलीबॅग चोरी करणाऱ्या आरोपीस रंगेहात अटक : नागपूर आरपीएफची कारवाई
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
Trucks turn death monsters for citizens, traffic dept keeps mum
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
वेंडरो के लिए महा मेट्रो मे अपार संभावनाए, औद्योगिक विकास को मिल रही है गति – डॉ.दीक्षित
आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने मनाया राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस
आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी ने मनाया राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
फ्रांस आणि जर्मनीचे शिष्टमंडळ ३ दिवसीय नागपूर दौऱ्यावर
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी का नोटिफिकेशन: परीक्षा में सुपरवाइजर नियुक्ति के लिए जानकारी भेजे कॉलेज
नागपुर यूनिवर्सिटी का नोटिफिकेशन: परीक्षा में सुपरवाइजर नियुक्ति के लिए जानकारी भेजे कॉलेज
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
Man tries to kill wife in full public view on Canal Road
नियम तीन सवारी बिठाने का, लेकिन 5 से ज्यादा बिठाई जा रही है सवारियां
नियम तीन सवारी बिठाने का, लेकिन 5 से ज्यादा बिठाई जा रही है सवारियां
स्कैनर मशीन पर तैनात स्टाफ की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया बैग चोरी करनेवाला आरोपी
स्कैनर मशीन पर तैनात स्टाफ की सतर्कता से पकड़ा गया बैग चोरी करनेवाला आरोपी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145