    Published On : Mon, Mar 23rd, 2020
    Maha CM urges citizens to stay indoors

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to citizens to stay at home for their own safety in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Despite CrPC Section 144 being invoked in the state, a number of people were seen out on streets on Monday while several main roads were packed with vehicles.

    In view of this, Thackeray said, “People should take this war against COVID-19 seriously. Section 144 of CrPC is invoked so that essential services continue to operate while rest of the services are suspended till March 31. People should not violate rules by crowding the streets.”

    The chief minister on Sunday announced enforcement of prohibitory orders in the state to discourage people from gathering at public places and minimise chances of social transmission of coronavirus.

    The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 74 on Sunday with addition of 10 more such cases.

    Mumbai: 24, the highest number in the state.

    Pune: 15
    Pimpri Chinchwad: 12
    Navi Mumbai: 4
    Nagpur: 4
    Kalyan: 4
    Yavatmal: 4

    Two persons have tested positive in Ahmednagar, while one each in Panvel, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad and Ratnagiri, it added. A woman admitted in a Pune-based hospital has tested positive, but she does not have a travel history. Her four relatives also tested positive on Sunday, the statement said.

