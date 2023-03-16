Maha CM, Dy CM meet protesting farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met a delegation of farmers in Mumbai even as thousands of farmers continued their march towards Mumbai from Nashik district to press their demands.

The meeting was underway, said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the state government rushed ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save to hold a discussion with the farmers whose demands include an immediate financial relief of Rs 600 per quintal to onion growers, uninterrupted electricity supply for 12 hours and a waiver of agriculture loans.

