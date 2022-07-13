Maha CM and DyCM monitoring flood situation at war foot level

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have launched flood management and rescue operations on a war footing. Though not new the State has been receiving excess rainfall every year and rivers and rivulets are flowing in full capacity and damaging crop, houses on the banks, dams, bridges and even taking lives of people.So far 84 persons have lost their lives due to floods and have been swept away in strong current of rivers.

Shinde and Fadnavis have jointly toured some affected areas starting from backward district of Gadchiroli which is worst affected every year. The district head quarter is cut off from nearby areas and vehicular traffic is stopped due to overflowing rivers. The gates of Erai dam on the outskirts have been opened to avoid damage to the dam stricture and possible bursting.

It is already a backward district in South Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, also known as naxal infested but flood situation is horrible every year.Shinde and Fadnavis were on the spot inspection and issued directives to the local authorities.

The floods will come and go and normalcy will be restored in some time but a big question is how to tackle the problem for a permanent solution..The\ Engineers from Irrigation and PWD should work out a plan to divert water and minimise the damage.

Elsewhere the situation is equally bad in other regions.But State government should conduct an audit of all the bridges be it small or big over the rivers and rivulets for assessment of the strength of structure, might have been damaged by the strong currents of flowing waters.

The State government has rightly issued directives to conduct +Punchnama+ or survey of the damage so that the relief is immediately provided to the farmers.Previously on few occasion the State was declared having +excess rainfall+ which is exactly reverse of famine.

… Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

