Published On : Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020

Maha Cabinet portfolio allocations today: Dy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the allocation of portfolios will be done by the end of today.

“I had said yesterday also that things are clear as far as portfolio distribution to ministers is concerned. By the end of today, allocation of portfolios will be done,” Pawar said.

Pawar also clarified his stand over reports of him not taking Mantralaya room number 602 and said that he doesn’t believe in superstitions.

“I am taking another cabin for some other reason. I don’t want to make any unnecessary renovation work in room number 602,” he said.

Pawar visited the Indu Mill compound in Dadar area to see the construction progress of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial.

After his visit, Pawar said that the work will be completed by April 2022.

“I want to assure that whatever budget is required for this memorial, the government will spend on it. We are trying to make this memorial open for public by April 2022,” he said.

