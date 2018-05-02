Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jul 1st, 2020

    Maha: 44 more test positive at Nagpur Central Jail, total 53

    Nagpur Central Jail

    Nagpur : Forty-four persons, the majority of them police personnel, tested positive for coronavirus at the Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday, taking the count of infection cases from the jail to 53, a senior officer said.

    Those who were found to have contracted the virus on Wednesday included two Senior Jailors, three Police Sub- Inspectors, 27 constables and 12 prisoners.

    On Tuesday, nine police personnel who were deployed at the jail had tested positive for the viral infection.

    “A total of 157 persons, including officers, police personnel and prisoners were tested on Tuesday,” said Jail superintendent Anup Kumre.

    The jail currently houses 1,800 inmates and 265 police personnel.

    Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients in Nagpur district rose to 1,477 on Wednesday while death toll stood at 25.

    1,193 patients have recovered so far, a district official said.

