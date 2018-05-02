    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 25th, 2021
    National News

    Maha 1st state to vaccinate 3-cr people: Govt

    Maharashtra becomes first state in the country to administer 3 crore covid vaccine doses. Maharashtra crossed this milestone at 2 pm today. So far, 3,00,27,217 vaccine doses have been administered in the state: Dr Pradip Vyas, Health Secretary said.

    However, the state has 21 Delta Plus Covid variant patients of which, one 80-year-old with co-morbidities has died.

    A single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections took India’s case tally to 3,01,34,445 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 3 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

