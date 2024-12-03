Mah Winter Session to Begin in Nagpur on December 16

Advertisement





Nagpur: The Mahayuti alliance has secured a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, and discussions for government formation are now underway. Sources confirm that the new government is set to be established this Thursday, within the next three days.

In light of this, the first Winter Session of the Mahayuti government will take place in Nagpur, with dates for the session now confirmed. The session will be held from December 16 to December 21. However, due to the absence of a question-and-answer period, this year’s session will be shorter than usual.

Preparations for the session began immediately after the election results, with painting work underway in the Vidhan Bhavan complex. All eyes are on this session, and there is speculation that key decisions, including budget allocations, may be announced.

The Winter Session’s schedule was set just 10 days after the government formation. However, this year, there will be no opposition leader. Significant changes have been made to the seating arrangements for legislators, with modernized seating systems now in place.